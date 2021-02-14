Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

The Luxe Radar: how to drink in style

This month we raise a glass to the world of luxury drinks

Jillian Bolger
14th February, 2021
6
Ashford Castle’s renovated 17th-century wine cellars

Forget audio and visual. These days home entertainment means only one thing: the home bar. The Luxe Radar is tracking a shift from bar carts to bar cabinets, and, frankly, we love the evolution.

Smaller than a bar, smarter than a regular press, the bar cabinet is a functional fix designed to accommodate all your bottles, glassware and accessories. We have our eyes on the ultra-luxe Lloyd Bar Cabinet, €16,130, Luxxu.com, a statement piece...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

La Vida Buena

Shake up your drinks with mezcal

Food & Wine Brenda McCormick 8 hours ago
Cristian Mircea Matei, head chef at Riba: his meal kit is a winner for these cold, stressful winter nights. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: Food to warm the body as well as the soul

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 8 hours ago
Terre di Pietra, a small winery based in Veneto, northeast Italy: the owner’s young daughters design the labels with their own drawings, which pay tribute to their late mother

Wine: Telling a story by labelling with love

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 8 hours ago
Chef’s Table: Savour some succulent slices of Sri Lanka

Chef’s Table: Savour some succulent slices of Sri Lanka

Food & Wine Peter Kuruvita 8 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1