The joy of cooking with kids

Like most parents, I have been navigating this lockdown situation by trying my best to find a routine that works for my family. I tried to fill every day with activities when the lockdown was first announced, with play, with cooking and exercise – but it quickly became exhausting, and not just for me, but for my children too.
I heard the same story from so many mums and dads who follow me at my...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team