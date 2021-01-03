Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

The Happy Pear brothers have a healthy plan for success

Fruit, vegetables and fibre are the focus of David and Stephen Flynn’s new book

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
3rd January, 2021
The Happy Pear brothers have a healthy plan for success
David and Stephen Flynn, owners of the Happy Pear, have a new book The Happy Health Plan. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Twelve years ago, David and Stephen Flynn climbed the stairs of their restaurant and food store in Greystones in Co Wicklow to greet the twenty or so people who had signed up for their first ever plant-based, wholefood cookery course.

Nobody would have called it “plant-based” back then, of course – in 2008, we were still a long way from seeing vegetarian and vegan food go mainstream, and that particular phrase hadn’t entered the nutritional...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Alice Zaslavsky reached finals week on Masterchef Australia almost a decade ago and has gone on to become one of its most well-known contestants. Photo: Ben Dearnley

Alice’s adventures in veggieland: Masterchef finalist on her new cookbook

Food & Wine Jordan Mooney 1 hour ago
Anne Maher, managing director of The Urban Co-Op.

Urban Co-Op booms during the pandemic

Food & Wine Alex Meehan 1 hour ago
Robert Mosse, managing director of Kells Wholemeal and The Little Mill: \&#039;You need to be nimble in the food industry‘

Flour power: family milling business is going strong after seven generations

Food & Wine Aoife Carrigy 1 hour ago

The Secret Restaurateur: a very tricky Christmas

Food & Wine Business Post 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1