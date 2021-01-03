The Happy Pear brothers have a healthy plan for success

Twelve years ago, David and Stephen Flynn climbed the stairs of their restaurant and food store in Greystones in Co Wicklow to greet the twenty or so people who had signed up for their first ever plant-based, wholefood cookery course.

Nobody would have called it “plant-based” back then, of course – in 2008, we were still a long way from seeing vegetarian and vegan food go mainstream, and that particular phrase hadn’t entered the nutritional...