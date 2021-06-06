Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

The grilling gurus get serious about barbecuing

We meet the pitmasters behind Smokin’ Soul, the Wexford business that’s all about cooking over flames

Alex Meehan
6th June, 2021
The grilling gurus get serious about barbecuing
Jim O’Brien and Pat Conway of Smokin’ Soul advise anyone who wants to get into grilling to get to know a good butcher, do your reading and upgrade your kit. Picture: Patrick Browne

Travel to the Tuscan countryside, or maybe a remote part of France, and you might not be surprised to find someone barbecuing a whole lamb up a lane on a sunny Saturday morning. In Wexford? Probably not so much.

But that’s exactly what’s happening in Cloonagh, an old famine village around a fifteen minute drive from New Ross. It’s the location of Smokin’ Soul, a business run by Pat Conway and Jim O’Brien that offers...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The best way to make sure the wine you drink is sustainable is to keep asking questions. Picture: Getty Images

Wine: How to be a wine buff, the ethical way

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 1 day ago
Black pepper squid is one of Saba’s most popular dishes, both in the restaurant and within the to-go range

Chef’s Table: Saba’s variants on the spice of life

Food & Wine Business Post 1 day ago
Lydia Bushby of Bushby\&#039;s Rosscarbery: ‘Back in the 1990s, if an insect was eating your crop, you’d just annihilate it with some napalm-like chemical. Now it’s a very different world.’ Picture: Clare Keogh

Growing a fruitful family business

Food & Wine Joe McNamee 1 day ago
Michael O’Donnell of Atlantic Treasures at his Fish Stop shop in Killybegs. Picture: Joe Dunne

An ocean of possibilties for family fish company

Food & Wine Aoife Carrigy 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1