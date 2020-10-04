Sunday October 4, 2020
The food producers fermenting a future

Aoife Carrigy talks to three forward-thinking food business owners who are embracing ancient methods of preservation to build a resilient future

4th October, 2020
2
Virginia O’Gara, co-owner of My Goodness: ‘Our health is in our hands’

Of the 100 trillion bacteria that reside in our bodies, most live in our gut, where they work hard to keep everything from our immune systems to our mental health ticking over.

In his book The Art of Fermentation, the American author Sandor Katz describes microbial bacteria as our ancestors and co-evolutionary partners, whose very existence “enable us to exist” by performing myriad essential functions that we are only beginning to comprehend.

Katz’s deep-dive...

