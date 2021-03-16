The craft breweries taking a can-do attitude to St Patrick’s Day
With pubs closed not just in Ireland but across Europe, local beer-makers are innovating with their off-trade products, from green beer to nitro-stout
Céad míle sláinte is the message one Irish craft brewery is pushing as the industry faces its second St Patrick’s Day under pandemic conditions.
The industry was forced to adapt when pubs across the country closed their doors on March 15 last year. The timing could not have been worse for Irish craft brewers. Tap takeovers had been planned across the continent for St Patrick’s Day and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Luxe Radar: Designer coffee
From grinders and machines to espresso martinis and a tour of Colombia, we explore the very finest the coffee world has to offer
Recipes: One-pot wonders
A new book by Anna Jones aims to make greener living –and cooking – that little bit easier
Chef’s table: A Mother’s Day with the icing on top
Make any mum’s heart crumble with these recipes from Sorcha Quigley’s Gluten Free Baking from the Heart recipe book
Wine: Lamb, wine and the taste of terroir
With the lambing season now in full swing, thoughts turn to the wines which go best with prime cuts