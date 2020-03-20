Taste test: the food and drink businesses working around the Covid-19 crisis

Does your food business have an offer or initiative that could feature on this list? Contact us on Twitter @foodandwineIE

Velvet Cloud

The sheep’s yogurt made by Velvet Cloud in Co Mayo is used by a number of the country’s best chefs. The company is offering nationwide delivery of six 450g tubs with a shelf life of 21 days for €30. See velvetcloud.ie.

The Lismore Food Company

The Waterford-based luxury biscuit company is offering 20 per cent off all online orders at thelismorefoodcompany.com. The range includes dark chocolate and cardamom biscuits, digestives made with Atlantic sea salt, milk chocolate apple crisp thins, and lemon polenta biscuits.

Ballymakenny Farm, Co Louth

A “spud shack’” selling potatoes direct to customers is open at Ballymakenny Farm just outside Drogheda, Co Louth, from 2pm to 5pm. Follow them on Twitter @ballymakennyF for more details.

Rebel Chilli

The Cork-based company is offering 18 per cent of all its sauces, jellies, hot sauces and relishes on its website, rebelchilli.com.

Rua, Mayo

Lasagnes, soups, curries, daal, stews and more are available from Rua in Castlebar – phone in advance on 094-9286072, then collect. Products are suitable for home freezing.

Andarl Farm

A familiar name to restaurant goers – Andarl Farm pork is beloved by chefs – this company also offers online ordering and delivery of sausages, burgers, sausage rolls, and pork sausage meat. Order at andarlfarm.ie.

Good Food Ireland

The marketing organisation has put together a list of all its members offering online sales – those members include Wilde Irish Chocolates, the Burren Smokehouse, Macamore Buffalo, Skeaghanore duck, Koko Chocolates and Ummera. You can see the full list at goodfoodireland.ie.

57 The Headline, Dublin

Half-price wines are on offer from this bar in Dublin, with deliveries available to addresses in Dublin 2, 6, 6W, 8, 10 and 12. The delivery charge is €5 and the minimum order value is €30. Beers and Dingle gin are also available. See 57theheadline.com.

Platform Pizza, Bray

This hugely popular pizza place is offering delivery and collection from a takeout container beside the restaurant, and is also available on JustEat. Call 01-5384000 or visit platformpizzabar.ie. Delivery to the Bray, Shankill and Ballybrack areas.

Airfield Estate, Dublin

Airfield Estate and Overends Kitchen in Dundrum are officially closed but Airfield is running an open air market every Friday from 9.30am until 2pm. Fresh veg, meat, goods and more will be on offer with contactless payments only accepted. Head to airfield.ie for more details.

Ripasso, Bray

This Italian restaurant just off the sea front in Bray is offering delivery through JustEat and the restaurant itself on 01-2813675. The team is also delivering Italian stay at home hampers priced from €30 to €50) containing dried pasta, pesto, cookies, salami and more.

The Mellow Fig, Blackrock, Co Dublin

This neighbourhoold café is now open for takeaway only, and just in time for Mother's Day is offering treat boxes for collection which include full cakes, scones, Baker Street sourdough and more. Prices start at €6, check @themellowfig on Instagram for full details.

Gourmet Food Parlour, various locations

While all GFP locations are closed, the team is supplying freezable and reheatable meals for collection and delivery, including family favourites such as shepherd’s pie and spaghetti bolognese.

The meals are available for collection at the GFP Catering Kitchen in Santry in north Dublin, or local delivery is available. Dishes cost €40 for five meals or €70 for ten meals. To order, call 086-4673088 or head to gourmetfoodparlour.com for more information.

Tiffin by Sunil, Greystones

Sunil and Leenah Ghai‘s award-winning Indian takeaway in Greystones is offering takeaway and collection from 4pm until 9pm every day except Tuesday. Payments will only be taken over the phone or online, eliminating any contact. When delivered, your food will be left at your front door for contactless transactions. Head to tiffin.ie or @tiffinbysunil on Instagram for more details.

Póg, Dublin

The team at Póg, which is famous for its pancakes, is now offering free tea and coffee for all frontline workers at its Bachelor’s Walk location, which is still open. Others can order for delivery via Deliveroo or through direct messages on DM Instagram, or by calling 01-8783255. A recently launched online store offers pancake mix, kitchenware and more - head to ifancyapog.ie to see what’s on offer.

3FE, Dublin

3FE’s outlets are closed, except for the Sussex Terrace and Grand Canal Street stores, which are serving coffee as well as selling coffee beans and brewing equipment. The two open locations have basically converted into counters with no entry available for customers, minimising the risk of infection.

The 3FE webstore is still in operation at 3fe.com so you can stay stocked up on everything you need. Owner Colin Harmon has been posting some great demo videos on Instagram, at @3fecoffee.

The Olde Post Inn, Cavan

Gearoid and Tara Lynch’s family-owned restaurant near Cavan town is offering a three-course dinner for €25 per person for collection. Dishes will change every day but will include options like slow-roasted Andarl Farm pork belly, Silverhill duck wontons and sticky toffee pudding. Call 047-55555 for details or follow them on Twitter @oldepost.

Sage, Midleton, Co Cork

Dinner for two adults and two children for €50, as well as veggie specials and more, are available for collection from chef Kevin Aherne’s Sage in Midleton. See sagerestaurant.ie.

Riba, Stillorgan, Dublin

Riba is offering deliveries of a selection of starters, mains, sides and desserts from its Italian-focused menu, as well as wines, beers, soft drinks and Prosecco. Order online at ribarestaurant.ie.

The Twelve, Bearna, Co Galway

A drive through food collection service is on offer at The Twelve. Order in advance at 091 597011, then collect in your car. The menu is at thetwelvehotel.ie.

Randaddy’s, Lahinch, Co Clare

This seaside restaurant is offering pizzas, burgers and more to take away. Customers do not enter the premises, with food brought to their cars. The menu is at randaddys.ie.

The Chophouse, Dublin

Kevin Arundel, owner of The Chophouse on Bath Avenue, has been keeping busy cooking dishes for collection from his gastropub. Keep an eye on @the-chophouse on social for the menu, which changes regularly, but expect things like spicy crab linguine, seared beef pappardelle, charcuterie and cheese boxes, and Arundel‘s famous steaks.

Sweet Beat, Sligo

This plant-based café is offering a click-and-collect service for those in the Sligo area, with ready-to-eat meals, cakes, juices and more available to purchase. Check sweetbeat.ie/shop to see what’s available.

Circa, Dublin

This neighbourhood restaurant in Terenure is offering a “Circa at Home” menu from Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 9pm. Fish tacos, fried chicken burgers, charcuterie boards and the famous Snickers French toast are among the dishes available, and you can see the full menu at restaurantcirca.com.

Whelehan’s Wines, Dublin

The Loughlinstown store itself is closed, but Whelehan‘s is offering a contactless drive-through service from Wednesday to Saturday from 2pm to 6pm. There are three ways to purchase: pay over the phone on 01-9011144 or email your order to [email protected], drive to the store and the wine will be placed in your boot; order for delivery over the phone or via email; or shop online at whelehanswines.ie.

Country Choice, Limerick

This hugely popular food store has implemented social distancing, a takeaway shop at the store front and is also offering local delivery. Head to @CountryChoice_ on Twitter for more info.

This listing will be regularly updated