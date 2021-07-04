Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Talking tequila with the creator of the iconic Tommy’s Margarita

Julio Bermejo tells us about his quest to convince drinkers around the world to get to know tequilas

Oisin Davis
4th July, 2021
Talking tequila with the creator of the iconic Tommy’s Margarita
The Tommy’s Margarita is served every day in thousands of international bars

From a business perspective, the production of tequila – compared to another spirit like, say, Irish whiskey – is not an attractive proposition. The grain in whiskey is grown and harvested annually, whereas the raw material in premium authentic tequila, the blue agave plant, takes between six and 12 years to harvest.

Understandably, that makes it expensive. If that weren’t enough to put you off, the high temperatures of the five states in Mexico which are...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Takeaway picnic option from Pudding Row, Co Sligo

Eat for Ireland: your guide to the tastiest destinations

Food & Wine Aoife Carrigy 18 hours ago
Mickael Viljanen, the new head chef at Chapter One, and Ross Lewis, the restaurant’s owner who is stepping aside from kitchen duties. Picture: Barry McCall

Chapter One turns the page

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 18 hours ago
Lamb burgers inspiried by Estonia’s Muhu

Recipes: Baltic beauties to try making at home

Food & Wine Zuza Zak 18 hours ago
The best of the USA would square up to the best of France in front of a panel of judges made up of French critics and sommeliers

Wine: The young Americans

Food & Wine Mick O'Connell 18 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1