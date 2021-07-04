Talking tequila with the creator of the iconic Tommy’s Margarita

From a business perspective, the production of tequila – compared to another spirit like, say, Irish whiskey – is not an attractive proposition. The grain in whiskey is grown and harvested annually, whereas the raw material in premium authentic tequila, the blue agave plant, takes between six and 12 years to harvest.

Understandably, that makes it expensive. If that weren’t enough to put you off, the high temperatures of the five states in Mexico which are...