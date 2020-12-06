Table of plenty: A guide to tablescaping
If you’re hosting the big feast this Christmas, the table should be as memorable as the menu. Emma Blanchfield gets some tips from expert events organiser Annie Dunne
As the second lockdown restrictions begin to ease, there’s one quarantine trend that may have more longevity than others. No, it’s not banana bread or sourdough - it’s the tablescape.
No longer a mundane chore imposed upon you as a small child, setting the table has become a more lavish affair. In the same way you might lay out an outfit ahead of a night out, tablescaping is the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Restaurant review: High-end French fare from two top-drawer chefs
Temple Garner of San Lorenzo and his French chef friend Yann Florio have teamed up to target those who are currently craving fine dining at home
The tasty Ten: The year’s best cookbooks
If you’re buying a cookbook for yourself or a loved one this Christmas, Jillian Bolger has ten of the year’s best for you to choose from
Counting down the days: A Christmas dinner survival guide
Christmas can be stressful at the best of times, but Jordan Mooney’s cooking countdown will make sure you have everything ready before the big day
Parcels of love
If you’re planning to send a gift of food through the post this Christmas, you’ll be following in the footsteps of generations of Irish people before you