Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Syrian cuisine: The spice of a nation

A new cookbook by Anas Atassi aims to shine a light on the often overlooked cuisine of his native country

Jordan Mooney
7th March, 2021
Syrian cuisine: The spice of a nation
Anas Atassi: ‘The book is about delicious food, but it’s also about showing our food culture and how we eat‘

What do you picture when you think of Syria? Images of conflict and political upheaval may first come to mind but for Anas Atassi, thinking of his homeland conjures up warm memories of family and flavour.

Atassi studied in Saudi Arabia and Beirut before settling in Amsterdam to work in tech. Distanced from his family and the food he grew up with, he began to experiment with the Syrian dishes he remembered from his childhood....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Recipe for success

Commercial Reports Business Post 1 hour ago
Chef Niall O\&#039;Sullivan and Richie Barrett, co-owner of Bang, show off some of their dine-at-home options. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: Bang sets out its stall with a range of fine dining options

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 1 hour ago
A worker harvesting Riesling grapes above the river Mosel in Germany. Picture: Getty

Wine: Recognising Riesling as the real deal

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 1 hour ago

Recipes: Marching into spring

Food & Wine Jess Murphy 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1