Sunil side up: Indian chef on opening a restaurant in a pandemic

Sunil Ghai is standing in what looks a little like a building site on Bird Avenue in Clonskeagh on the southside of Dublin. This is Street, the award-winning Indian chef‘s newest venture, and it should have been open months ago.
“We signed the lease in November and were hoping to open in February,” Ghai tells me as he watches workers install new floors, copper pipes and a brand new kitchen in this bright...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team