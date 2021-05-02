Subscribe Today
Summer dining: Let’s go outside

From picnic baskets and food trucks to pedestrianised streets and covered terraces, we round up the best of this summer’s outdoor eating options

Aoife Carrigy
2nd May, 2021
7
Chef Sean Smith’s new Mill Restaurant is just one of the outdoor dining options at Cliff at Lyons in Kildare. Picture: Barry Cronin

Ah, the Irish summer. You wouldn’t know what you’d be getting. It’d be a great little country if we could put a roof on it. When the sun shines, there’s nowhere else we’d rather be.

Clichés yes, but hard to deny too. And judging by the range of options being put together by the country’s hospitality businesses in advance of it, summer 2021 is going...

