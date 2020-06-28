Stay, eat, repeat: 20 of Ireland’s best food staycations

Ballyfin Demesne, Co Laois

Social distancing won‘t be a problem at Ballyfin – it’s surrounded by 600 acres of grounds, and has two dining rooms, a picnic house with mountain views, and plenty of options for private dining. Chef Sam Moody sources much of his produce, including fruits, vegetables, salads and eggs, from the hotel‘s own kitchen garden.

Ballyfin reopens on July 23 with 12 bedrooms available rather...