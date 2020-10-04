Stay: Ashford Castle offers a retreat for foodies

Wolfhounds, it seems, are as fond of an early morning coffee as you and I, especially if they‘re the wolfhounds that frequent the grounds of Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo.

It’s just after 8am on a late summer morning, and I’m one of a handful of guests of the castle, and its sister property The Lodge, who have arrived for the daily walk with Cronan and Garvan, the estate’s six-year-old Irish wolfhounds....