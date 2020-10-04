Sunday October 4, 2020
Stay: Ashford Castle offers a retreat for foodies

From fine dining to casual seafood and coffee-loving wolfhounds, the estate has lots to offer food-loving guests

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
4th October, 2020
5
Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo

Wolfhounds, it seems, are as fond of an early morning coffee as you and I, especially if they‘re the wolfhounds that frequent the grounds of Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo.

It’s just after 8am on a late summer morning, and I’m one of a handful of guests of the castle, and its sister property The Lodge, who have arrived for the daily walk with Cronan and Garvan, the estate’s six-year-old Irish wolfhounds....

