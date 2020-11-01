Spirits: When it comes to tonic, it’s time to mix it up

Some people really do have it all sussed. Take the citizens of Jerez in Spain for instance. Not only do they produce sherry, which is one of the most delectable nectars on the planet, but they also have a rather fantastic and unique tradition called vermouth hour.
This kicks off every day at 4pm, when everybody downs tools and heads to their nearest café or restaurant. They then order up a nice local vermouth and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team