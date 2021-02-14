Shake up your drinks with mezcal

“All tequila is mezcal but not all mezcal is tequila.”

Often referred to as one of the most complex spirits in the world, mezcal is a distilled alcoholic beverage from Mexico made from the agave (or maguey) plant. Tequila, a type of mezcal, is only made from the blue agave plant but mezcal can be made from dozens of agave varieties, each with its own character. Despite its growing popularity, mezcal is still...