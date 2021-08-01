Sea food, drink wine: the best bottles to pair with fish dishes

Domaine de l’Ecu Orthogneiss Muscadet

€28.99 from Sheridans Cheesemongers, SIYPS and Loose Canon (92)

Almost single-handedly responsible for the renaissance in the Muscadet region, Fred Niger is a talented, terroir-seeking winemaker. This speaks of all the mineral, bright, lip-smacking freshness possible from the Melon grape in top soils.