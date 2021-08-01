Sea food, drink wine: the best bottles to pair with fish dishes
From a Uruguayan albariño to a shape-shifting chilled red, Mick O’Connell picks 20 of the best wines to drink with fish and seafood
Domaine de l’Ecu Orthogneiss Muscadet
€28.99 from Sheridans Cheesemongers, SIYPS and Loose Canon (92)
Almost single-handedly responsible for the renaissance in the Muscadet region, Fred Niger is a talented, terroir-seeking winemaker. This speaks of all the mineral, bright, lip-smacking freshness possible from the Melon grape in top soils.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hit the Road: Your monthly guide to the tastiest travel options
Whether it’s a Spanish tapas and wine trail or a foodie adventure closer to home, we have you covered
A good grilling: how a toastie food truck grew into a thriving business
Jack Brennan and Jacob Long have turned a single food truck into Griolladh, a successful business that employs 50 people and they hope to thrive long after the Covid food truck boom is over
Bite Size
The Food&Wine Magazine guide to all that’s new in food and drink this August