Salt of the Earth: Growing an organic farm into an online business

For Kenneth Keavey, the co-founder of Green Earth Organics, going back to Ireland with his wife Jenny in 2004 was a homecoming in the truest sense. They had moved to Galway from England to take over Keavey’s family farm, something he had always wanted to do.

And while the idea of the son taking over the family farm is more than a little familiar, this particular son had very specific – and at the...