Restaurant review: Throwing big shapes in the Wee County

“I‘d travel for that cabbage” is not a sentence you hear very often. But if you’d been in Square, a small restaurant in Dundalk in Co Louth recently, you would have heard it uttered several times by my dinner guest.

The cabbage in question was that most fashionable one, hispi, and it had been served up as a side dish by chef Conor Halpenny, who was the 2017 winner...