Restaurant review: Throwing big shapes in the Wee County

“I‘d travel for that cabbage” is not a sentence you hear very often. But if you’d been in Square, a small restaurant in Dundalk in Co Louth recently, you would have heard it uttered several times by my dinner guest.
The cabbage in question was that most fashionable one, hispi, and it had been served up as a side dish by chef Conor Halpenny, who was the 2017 winner...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team