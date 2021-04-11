Restaurant review: Some inside-the-box thinking sees BuJo rising

It would not be overstating things to say that the box sitting on my kitchen counter contains a lot of food. If anything, it’s a serious understatement.

It’s the F-Easter weekend kit from BuJo, the popular burger restaurant in Sandymount in Dublin. Gráinne O’Keefe, its culinary director, was an early adapter to the cook-at-home box, and BuJo remains one of the relatively few places that deliver nationwide.

...