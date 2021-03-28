Restaurant review: Six of the best at home from Variety Jones
The Michelin-starred Liberties eatery is offering a delectable six-course meal box that includes two bottles of wine
Variety Jones
78 Thomas Street, Dublin 8
01-5162470, varietyjones.ie
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Wine: Senses stirred, not shaken
Red wine is not the first ingredient that springs to mind in relation to cocktail making, but including port, mead and vermouth in the mix opens up a world of possibilities
Chef’s table: Savour the flavours of spring
This week, use some classic spring ingredients like lamb and rhubarb to make these dishes from Noel McMeel, executive chef at the Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh
Wine: New Zealand’s new crop of classics
The country’s wines are known for their wonderful complexity and structure and the latest releases live up to expectations
Get tastefully kitted out for dining in at Easter
With restaurants awaiting the end of lockdown, many have prepared delectable meal boxes to be consumed at home. We sift through the best of them