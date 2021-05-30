Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Restaurant review: Just heat and eat with Saba’s innovative takeaway menus

The Thai takeaway chain has branched out by launching a range of ‘half-scratch’ menus, to delectable effect

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
30th May, 2021
Restaurant review: Just heat and eat with Saba’s innovative takeaway menus
Saba To Go is now offering half-scratch pre-prepared menus that you simply heat. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Saba To Go

Four locations across Dublin; collection and delivery within a certain radius of each branch

sabatogo.com

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Now is the perfect time for thinking about which wines will pair with barbecued food

Wine: Keeping the flame in the great outdoors

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 2 hours ago
Garrett Fitzgerald, co-founder of Brother Hubbard café chain which serves Middle Eastern-inspired dishes

Chef’s Table: Sunny salads for summer

Food & Wine Garrett Fitzgerald 1 week ago
Even though a burger is the epitome of casual food, there is no reason why it cannot pair well with wine.

Wine: Beef up your red wine options

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 1 week ago
St Clement’s posset with basil sablés by Will Torrent

Recipes: Afternoon delights

Food & Wine Brenda McCormick 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1