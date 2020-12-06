Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Restaurant review: High-end French fare from two top-drawer chefs

Temple Garner of San Lorenzo and his French chef friend Yann Florio have teamed up to target those who are currently craving fine dining at home

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
6th December, 2020
Restaurant review: High-end French fare from two top-drawer chefs
Temple Garner of San Lorenzo’s and the Back to Dine takeaway dinner box. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Back to Dine by Temple Garner and Yann Florio

backtodine.com

What‘s French for tension convention? I ask because the arrival of the Back to Dine box, a collaboration between Temple Garner of San Lorenzo’s and Bresson in Dublin, and the London-based French chef Yann Florio has triggered one in our house.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

No longer a mundane chore imposed upon you as a small child, setting the table has become a more lavish affair.

Table of plenty: A guide to tablescaping

Food & Wine Emma Blanchfield 4 hours ago
Cook, Eat, Repeat is an engaging collection of recipes and stories spun in Nigella Lawson’s inimitable style

The tasty Ten: The year’s best cookbooks

Food & Wine Jillian Bolger 4 hours ago
Jordan Mooney: When it comes to Christmas dinner, the best way to avoid stress is to create a checklist with everything you need to buy and cook

Counting down the days: A Christmas dinner survival guide

Food & Wine Jordan Mooney 4 hours ago
Vast volumes of parcels were sent home from US expats to their post-Famine Irish relatives

Parcels of love

Food & Wine Aoife Carrigy 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1