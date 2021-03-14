Recipes: One-pot wonders
A new book by Anna Jones aims to make greener living –and cooking – that little bit easier
Described by renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi as a book where “thought meets practical action meets deliciousness,” Anna Jones’ One Pot, Pan, Planet is a handbook for the way many of us want to live today.
It contains 200 recipes, including easy one-tray dinners and clever ways to use your favourite vegetables, along with practical advice on reducing waste and shopping for food in a way that is more mindful of the planet.
Orecchiette...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Luxe Radar: Designer coffee
From grinders and machines to espresso martinis and a tour of Colombia, we explore the very finest the coffee world has to offer
Chef’s table: A Mother’s Day with the icing on top
Make any mum’s heart crumble with these recipes from Sorcha Quigley’s Gluten Free Baking from the Heart recipe book
Wine: Lamb, wine and the taste of terroir
With the lambing season now in full swing, thoughts turn to the wines which go best with prime cuts
Restaurant review: Taking it easy with lazy-day nachos and a meat feast
The nacho kit from Baste BBQ on Clanbrassil Street Upper requires minimal effort to whip up some marvellously tasty Mexican fare