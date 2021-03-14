Recipes: One-pot wonders

Described by renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi as a book where “thought meets practical action meets deliciousness,” Anna Jones’ One Pot, Pan, Planet is a handbook for the way many of us want to live today.

It contains 200 recipes, including easy one-tray dinners and clever ways to use your favourite vegetables, along with practical advice on reducing waste and shopping for food in a way that is more mindful of the planet.

Orecchiette...