Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Recipes: Marching into spring

As we head further into spring, more of our gorgeous Irish produce becomes available. Our resident chef Jess Murphy of Kai in Galway highlights some of her favourites in delicious dishes that are perfect for springtime

Jess Murphy
7th March, 2021
Recipes: Marching into spring

Nettle soup with wild garlic and cheese soda bread

Serves 4

If you keep your eye out at organic stores or farmer’s markets you might find bunches of nettles for sale, but I picked them myself for this dish. Just as with wild garlic or blackberries, pick your nettles in a spot away from pollution, while wearing gloves so you don’t get stung.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Recipe for success

Commercial Reports Business Post 1 hour ago
Chef Niall O\&#039;Sullivan and Richie Barrett, co-owner of Bang, show off some of their dine-at-home options. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: Bang sets out its stall with a range of fine dining options

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 1 hour ago
A worker harvesting Riesling grapes above the river Mosel in Germany. Picture: Getty

Wine: Recognising Riesling as the real deal

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 1 hour ago
Dave Mulligan, owner of Bar 1661 and Craft Cocktails: ‘We don’t employ a single salesperson – people come to us looking to stock the cocktails.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

How Craft Cocktails is raising the bar

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1