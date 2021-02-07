Recipes for romance: cooking at home this Valentine’s Day

Chargrilled prawns with madras mayo

Serves 4-6

This dish is all about eating with your hands – it has a real hunter-gatherer look to it that I love. I’ve used large west coast prawns called langoustines here, but this recipe works well with any type of prawns. The madras mayo is so delicious and this recipe makes heaps of it. Mix the leftovers with torn roast chicken for an amazing sandwich...