Recipes: Comfort food for cosy nights in

Roasted pumpkin salad with cavolo nero, orange and sherry raisins
Serves 4-6
During a trip to Beirut I discovered the Al Nakhil brand of tahini, which is super smooth and nutty; it’s now the only type of tahini we use in Kai. The sherry raisins need to be soaked at least overnight, but I’d recommend keeping a jar in the fridge at all times. They’ll never go off, and they’re perfect over roast...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team