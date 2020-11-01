Recipes: Comfort food for cosy nights in

Roasted pumpkin salad with cavolo nero, orange and sherry raisins

Serves 4-6

During a trip to Beirut I discovered the Al Nakhil brand of tahini, which is super smooth and nutty; it’s now the only type of tahini we use in Kai. The sherry raisins need to be soaked at least overnight, but I’d recommend keeping a jar in the fridge at all times. They’ll never go off, and they’re perfect over roast...