Recipes: Afternoon delights

This beautiful lemon posset by master patissier Will Torrent is summer in a glass

Brenda McCormick
9th May, 2021
St Clement’s posset with basil sablés by Will Torrent

Perhaps it’s the beautiful presentation, the skill involved in creating such dainty treats, or the chance to try so many flavours at once but there is something special about afternoon tea.

It’s also possible to create a little bit of that magic at home and this lovely recipe for St Clement’s posset with basil sablés by master patissier Will Torrent is a perfect place to start.

“The...

