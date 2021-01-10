Recipe: Minestrone is perfect for making a fresh start

Packed with flavour – not to mention lots of vegetables – this green minestrone soup recipe is perfect for January. Featured in Everyday Fresh: Meals in Minutes, by Donna Hay, an Australian cookbook author’s latest book, it focuses on elevating dishes though nutritious ingredients while keeping them simple, tasty and quick to make.

“Minestrone just got a freshen up with all my favourite greens and zesty lemon and herbs. A perfect soup to...