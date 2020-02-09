Sunday February 9, 2020
Readymade food start-up plans British expansion

Louth-based Simply Fit Food aims to target the London market in particular

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
9th February, 2020
Evelyn Garland & Luke Judge of Simply Fit Food plan to move into the British market. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Simply Fit Food, an Irish start-up, plans to move into the British market later this year, with a new line of breakfast products also set to be released.

The Louth-based company, founded by Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge three years ago, has developed a range of ready-made meals and recently launched a new line of soup products.

During its first year in retail, it recorded nearly €1 million in sales after it secured placings for...

