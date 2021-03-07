Raise a glass to investing in wine

I had left Beaune before I realised I was going to be late to Nuits-Saint-Georges. I hate being late for appointments, but particularly when people have agreed to meet out of office hours. The clock read 6.05pm as I was greeted by the family and their two eager office puppies in the driveway.

As I squeezed around this shoebox of a winery, about the size of a one-bed flat in Portobello, I was struck by...