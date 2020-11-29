Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Packed with pleasures: our favourite luxury gift hampers this year

Hotels, distilleries, artisan food shops, design houses and more have boxed up some of their best delights for maximum ease of gifting. Check them out here

29th November, 2020
8
A Conrad Terrace hamper from the Conrad Hotel

Everyone loves a luxury gift set or surprise hamper at Christmas. It's partly the packaging – the sheer luxury of tearing off the wrapping and diving into that feast of sinful plastic and crinkly paper. And it's partly the joy of the unexpected. Sure, you had tried that chutney or cleanser before, but what about those interesting crackers, or perhaps that surprise bottle of gin from a new distillery? This year, many more companies and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A cornucopia of wine delights from the Corkscrew

The Dublin wine outlet has brought out its latest gift catalogue just in time for Christmas

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Give the gift of grapes this Christmas

Not certain what your favourite wine enthusiast might enjoy as a festive present? We’ve asked the experts for you

Cathal McBride | 1 day ago

Restaurant review: Home comforts as Sabongi and Viljanen deliver the goods

Restaurateur Niall Sabongi and his chef pal Mickael Viljanen have teamed up to start a seafood home delivery service, with delicious results

Gillian Nelis | 1 week ago