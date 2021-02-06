One man and his grill: how a summer fling with barbecuing became a long-term affair
Cooking outdoors is not just an occasional distraction but a daily obsession for Conor Wilson
It’s half past four in the morning and the sun hasn’t yet risen on one of the hottest days of 2020. There are very few things that will get me out of bed at this hour, fewer still that will see me dressed and shuffling around the back garden.
In this case, it’s a five-kilo beef brisket, and if it’s to be smoked in time for dinner, it needs to start now....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Wine: Tradition meets innovation in Rioja
It may be one of the world’s best-loved wine regions, but Rioja isn’t resting on its laurels
Wine: Veg out when picking your next tipple
Wine is notoriously difficult to match with vegetable-based dishes, so here are some tips to help you along
Restaurant review: Have a Michelin-starred meal at home
Aimsir, the upscale restaurant at The Cliff at Lyons, has launched a new meal box package which, while pricey, is full of delicious delights
Chef’s Table: All fired up for fantastic flavours
Think your outdoor grill is only good for cooking burgers and sausages? Think again with these recipes from the team at Traegar (