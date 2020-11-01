Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Northern star: The chef helping put Belfast on the Michelin map

Stevie Toman of Ox will be spending his second lockdown of 2020 getting ready to make the restaurant better than ever

1st November, 2020
2
Steve Toman, head chef at Ox: ‘The pandemic has been a catastrophe for everyone, but I guess what people are only realising now is just how interconnected everything is.’ Photo: Elaine Hill

In great cooking, there can be no cleverer trick than making something taste more intensely of itself.

Good flavours and interesting textures can accentuate great food and take the diner on a journey, but if the base ingredients aren’t great to begin with, and if the cooking techniques used don’t improve their essential nature, then all is for naught. It’s an approach to cooking that has served Stevie Toman well....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Wine: Preserving wine’s heart of glass

We’re all drinking at home these days, but that’s no reason to ditch the noble practice of decanting wine

Cathal McBride | 3 hours ago

Chef’s Table: Sweet treats for home comforts

This week, chef and author Edward Hayden (edwardentertains.com) has two indulgent treats for you to bake at home

Edward Hayden | 3 hours ago

High-end cocktail business bottles the secret of success

Lockdown Liquor & Co, founded in April as a response to the coronavirus crisis, has shifted more than 10,000 units since then

Gillian Nelis | 3 hours ago