Northern star: The chef helping put Belfast on the Michelin map

In great cooking, there can be no cleverer trick than making something taste more intensely of itself.
Good flavours and interesting textures can accentuate great food and take the diner on a journey, but if the base ingredients aren’t great to begin with, and if the cooking techniques used don’t improve their essential nature, then all is for naught. It’s an approach to cooking that has served Stevie Toman well....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team