‘My favourite American whiskeys are aged for no less than four years’

Given that so many of us are probably watching way too much telly these days, I’m acutely aware that the last thing you need to hear from someone is a recommendation for yet another Netflix binge. But please just trust me when I say that Chef’s Table: BBQ is essential viewing.

The hero of the series is Tootsie Tomanetz, the pitmaster of Snow’s BBQ in Lexington,Texas, who was 85 when it...