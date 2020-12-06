Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Modern Families

Aoife Carrigy talks to Daniel Hannigan, head chef at Mister S in Dublin, about bumpy learning curves and strong family ties

Aoife Carrigy
6th December, 2020
5
Daniel Hannigan, head chef at Mister S in Dublin

There’s a lot to be said for surrounding yourself with the right people. Life has its challenges, and 27-year-old Daniel Hannigan has had his share of them.

If 2019 was a dream – being named a finalist at the Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year, and head-hunted to open a new restaurant to critical acclaim – then 2020 had a few curveballs for him. A good network can mean the world, providing support...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Temple Garner of San Lorenzo’s and the Back to Dine takeaway dinner box. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: High-end French fare from two top-drawer chefs

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 17 hours ago
No longer a mundane chore imposed upon you as a small child, setting the table has become a more lavish affair.

Table of plenty: A guide to tablescaping

Food & Wine Emma Blanchfield 17 hours ago
Cook, Eat, Repeat is an engaging collection of recipes and stories spun in Nigella Lawson’s inimitable style

The tasty Ten: The year’s best cookbooks

Food & Wine Jillian Bolger 17 hours ago
Jordan Mooney: When it comes to Christmas dinner, the best way to avoid stress is to create a checklist with everything you need to buy and cook

Counting down the days: A Christmas dinner survival guide

Food & Wine Jordan Mooney 17 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1