Modern Families

There’s a lot to be said for surrounding yourself with the right people. Life has its challenges, and 27-year-old Daniel Hannigan has had his share of them.

If 2019 was a dream – being named a finalist at the Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year, and head-hunted to open a new restaurant to critical acclaim – then 2020 had a few curveballs for him. A good network can mean the world, providing support...