Make Dad’s day with these tasteful and tasty gifts

The Boombox, €16, Rascals Brewing

If your dad is always on the hunt for his new favourite craft beer, why not treat him to a selection box from Rascals? The Inchicore-based brewery’s Boombox contains two IPAs, a pale ale and a lager. Along with the cans, there’s also a pint glass and QR code which unlocks over 30 specially curated playlists; more at rascalsbrewing.com....