Make a place at your table for Ireland’s best condiments

Achill Island Smoked Sea Salt

Hand-harvested from the pure Atlantic waters, Achill Island sea salt has a distinctive soft and crumbly texture that makes it a joy to cook with. The family-run business added a smoked variety to the range in 2018, hot-smoking salt flakes with beech and oak. The result is an aromatic barbecue hit that tastes of lazy holidays by the sea. Fresh and mellow, this savoury staple is a fantastic...