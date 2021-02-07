Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Labours of love: the couples who run restaurants together

Ever dreamt of running a restaurant or hotel with your significant other? We talk to five couples about how they manage it and what they like to eat when they’re off duty

Emma Blanchfield
7th February, 2021
Labours of love: the couples who run restaurants together
Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey, Aimsir, Cliff at Lyons, Kildare

Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey, Aimsir, Cliff at Lyons, Kildare

As a chef, Jordan Bailey had always dreamt of one day owning his own restaurant. But it was an idea he never took seriously until meeting Majken Bech. “I felt with Majken by my side, I was finally ready,” he says.

Their romance began seven years ago at Henne Kirkeby Kro, a restaurant in Denmark where Bech was working. The pair...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Luttrellstown Castle in Castleknock, Dublin, is offering a click-and-collect or delivery dinner service

Restaurant review: Capturing the Castle with a truly fabulous spread

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 6 hours ago
Beautiful artisan chocolate creations deserve equally decadent wines

Wine: A pairing to put your heart into

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 6 hours ago
Dining out is off the table this year, but Jess Murphy of Kai restaurant, Galway has some tempting recipes for you to enjoy at home

Recipes for romance: cooking at home this Valentine’s Day

Food & Wine Jess Murphy 6 hours ago
Annie Dunne: ‘There is no perfect formula for getting it right when it comes to food or drinks businesses‘

Eight steps to success for food entrepreneurs

Food & Wine Annie Dunne 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1