Labours of love: the couples who run restaurants together

Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey, Aimsir, Cliff at Lyons, Kildare

As a chef, Jordan Bailey had always dreamt of one day owning his own restaurant. But it was an idea he never took seriously until meeting Majken Bech. “I felt with Majken by my side, I was finally ready,” he says.

Their romance began seven years ago at Henne Kirkeby Kro, a restaurant in Denmark where Bech was working. The pair...