Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

In praise of the Irish Sausage

It’s high time this traditional food is given the respect it deserves

Ali Dunworth
4th April, 2021
In praise of the Irish Sausage
Jane Russell, a Kildare-based sausage maker

Why isn’t there more of a fuss made about the Irish sausage? It’s always been the food I miss the most when I’m abroad.

During my first J1 summer in Cape Cod, I saved up my tips to spend on a slap-up breakfast at The Keltic Kitchen, the local Irish joint, always ordering an extra portion of sausages. When I lived in Australia, I worked in a butchers and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Zorah winery in rural Georgia: the former Soviet republic is the birthplace of the amphora

Wine: Vessels of pedigree and distinction

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 5 hours ago

The Secret Restaurateur

Food & Wine Post Reporter 5 hours ago
Lynnette Marreno, a legend in the American drinks industry: ‘Many American producers like to use heavy char on the wood barrels that age the whiskeys\&#039;

‘My favourite American whiskeys are aged for no less than four years’

Food & Wine Oisin Davis 5 hours ago
Andy Noonan of Baste BBQ: ‘People have been grilling meat over hot coals for as long as there have been people’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘I don’t think I’m happier than when I’m watching over a long slow cook’

Food & Wine Alex Meehan 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1