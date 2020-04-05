Hop to it: eggs, bunnies and your best chocolatey Easter, delivered

Lir Chocolates, Dublin

New to the Easter range of this long-established chocolate company this year are octagonal eggs in either Belgian milk or dark chocolate. Both varieties come with salted caramel truffles and are priced at €10. You‘ll find them in selected Tesco, SuperValu and Centra stores, and you can also order online at lirchocolates.com.

The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Carlow