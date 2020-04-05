Sunday April 5, 2020
Hop to it: eggs, bunnies and your best chocolatey Easter, delivered

Keen to support Irish chocolatiers this Easter? From truffles to selections to eggs of all kinds, you’ll find plenty of options in our round-up of their best sweet treats

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
5th April, 2020
16
Wilde Irish Chocolates offers a range of Easter eggs

Lir Chocolates, Dublin

New to the Easter range of this long-established chocolate company this year are octagonal eggs in either Belgian milk or dark chocolate. Both varieties come with salted caramel truffles and are priced at €10. You‘ll find them in selected Tesco, SuperValu and Centra stores, and you can also order online at lirchocolates.com.

The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Carlow

