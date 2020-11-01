Gluten-free baking: Going against the grain

As a coeliac, I can confidently say that gluten-free cooking seems much more difficult than it actually is. Meat, fish, fruit and vegetables are all naturally gluten-free, so there are plenty of options to enjoy.

It’s only when a coeliac starts to crave baked goods like bread or cakes that it can begin to get tricky, but according to Tara Gartlan, a pastry chef, there are ways to can still enjoy a sweet treat....