Get creative in the kitchen

I like cooking because you can get really creative. I love drawing and painting and art, and cooking is a type of art. I love cooking with my mum because it’s fun and I love being with her in the kitchen.
She runs a cookery school in Termonfeckin in Co Louth called the East Coast Cookery School, so she has loads of recipe books. I really like looking through them and picking out...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team