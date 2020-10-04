From venison and grouse to rabbit and pigeon — your guide to Ireland’s best game

Ask a group of people to tell you what they know about game, and the chances are they’ll mention venison or pheasant, and not much else. But in Ireland we are blessed with an abundance of great game, including furred game like venison and rabbit, and feathered game, which usually refers to birds like pheasant, grouse, pigeon and more.
Game season really kicks off around August 12, which is when grouse hunting is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team