Fresh flavours for April

Serves 4

This is the number one dish from Piedmont, my favourite spot in Italy. Every two years, we go to help at the Cáis stand at the Slow Food Cheese Festival, which is run by the Irish Association of Farmhouse Cheesemakers, and this is the dish that I always come back to while I’m there. Traditionally tonnato was made with veal but I’ve used beetroot and spring onion instead here because it’s a...