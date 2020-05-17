Food fit for an Atlantic feast

Dover sole meunière

This is without doubt my favourite fish, cooked simply, pan-fried and served with a light lemon butter.

Unlike most fish such as turbot, cod, trout, salmon, plaice, brill or lemon sole, which are best straight out of the water, Dover sole must be left for 48 hours before cooking. If you eat it when it is caught, the texture is tough, so it is best left to settle.