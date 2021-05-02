Food business: Bigger fish to fry

“We’re going to have the best fish shop in Ireland in six months,” Stefan Griesbach of Gannet Fishmongers tells me down the phone in his thick and fast Paris-meets-the-Atlantic accent.

He’s driving home from another long day at Gannet HQ, his east Galway “fish factory”, retail shop and processing hub for his nationwide online retail business, but he’s as cheerful, straight-talking and generous with his time and knowledge as ever....