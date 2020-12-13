Festive feasts for the taking at home

Hopelessly disorganised on the Christmas food front? We feel your pain. But fear not, because a number of companies are still taking orders for hampers, meal kits and more. Here are details of just some of them.

Knight’s Catering, Dublin

This long-established firm is offering two Christmas dinner boxes, one serving four people priced at €200, the other serving eight to ten people and priced at €425. Both options include a...