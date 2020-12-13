Festive feasts for the taking at home
If you haven’t got all your Christmas food ducks in a row, there are plenty of outlets that‘ll help you through the hassle
Hopelessly disorganised on the Christmas food front? We feel your pain. But fear not, because a number of companies are still taking orders for hampers, meal kits and more. Here are details of just some of them.
Knight’s Catering, Dublin
This long-established firm is offering two Christmas dinner boxes, one serving four people priced at €200, the other serving eight to ten people and priced at €425. Both options include a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Wine: Keep the festive season simple
With so many competing tastes at the Christmas dinner table, your best bet is to make sure your wine choices are classic crowd-pleasers
Festive game: Alternative Christmas food ideas
If you’ve considered moving away from the traditional turkey, this most unique of years may offer the best opportunity to try something different on December 25
Making it work: Office catering firm changes direction to deliver dinner to your door
After developing from a small sandwich shop to an office catering company, Artizan Food Company has adapted to the new normal by launching Eatto.ie delivering homemade frozen meals
Restaurant review: High-end French fare from two top-drawer chefs
Temple Garner of San Lorenzo and his French chef friend Yann Florio have teamed up to target those who are currently craving fine dining at home