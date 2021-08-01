Aoife Carrigy asks ten chefs about their favourite places to eat fish and seafood, and what they order when they’re there

Curator of Dinetown Dublin and chef-owner of The Sambo Ambo and Anti Social

It has to be Rosa Madre in Dublin. They let the fish do the talking, and bring an element of theatre, serving salt-baked fish or setting things on fire. It's almost singularly driven by owner Luca de Marzio’s obvious...