Dede the only Irish restaurant to gain a new Michelin star

Ahmet Dede is no stranger to the inspectors from the Michelin Guide, who previously awarded him a star for his cooking at Mews in Baltimore, west Cork. The Turkish-born chef now has a star for his eponymous restaurant, Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore, which he was awarded virtually by Davina McCall, who hosted the online ceremony in London.

