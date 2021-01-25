Subscribe Today
Dede the only Irish restaurant to gain a new Michelin star

Other significant wins for Ireland include the mentor of the year title for Ross Lewis of Chapter One and the hospitality award for Saul McConnell of Noble

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
25th January, 2021
Ahmet Dede, the Turkish-born chef, now has a Michelin star for his eponymous restaurant, Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore, Co Cork

Ahmet Dede is no stranger to the inspectors from the Michelin Guide, who previously awarded him a star for his cooking at Mews in Baltimore, west Cork. The Turkish-born chef now has a star for his eponymous restaurant, Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore, which he was awarded virtually by Davina McCall, who hosted the online ceremony in London.

Dede was the only Irish restaurant to gain a new star in this year’s Michelin...

Share this post

